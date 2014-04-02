BRIEF-DRA Consultants CFO Kiran Selukar resigns
* Says Kiran Selukar, chief financial officer (CFO) of company has resigned from said position effective
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1 billion rupees for 2022 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for 2027 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2030 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 million rupees for 2043 bonds * For more details on the auction, see:
* Says Kiran Selukar, chief financial officer (CFO) of company has resigned from said position effective
* Sticky core inflation poses risk to RBI 4 percent target - panel