BRIEF-Sensient Technologies enters into second amended and restated credit agreement
* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017 with a group of nine banks
Feb 27 Exelis :
* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations ex-items $0.47
* Q4 revenue from continuing operations $933 million, up 1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, rev view $912.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected Source text (http://bit.ly/2peBxYe)