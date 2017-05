March 3 GM :

* Says dealers in the U.S. delivered 231,378 vehicles in February

* GM says feb total U.S. sales were up 4 percent; retail sales were up 1 percent

* GM estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in February was 16.5 million units

* GM says all vehicles inventory at February end 732,394 units versus 732,470 units at January-end Source text: bit.ly/1wH2szf

