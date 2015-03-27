March 27 Ford Motor
* CEO Mark Fields 2014 compensation was $18.6 million;
former CEO Alan Mulally 's compensation for 2013 $23.2 million
* Ford former CEO Mulally 2014 compensation $22 million
compared with $23.2 million in 2013
* Ford CEO Fields replaced Mulally on July 1, 2014, when
Mulally retired
* Ford motor achieved 91 percent of performance targets in
2014, down from 112 percent in 2013
* Ford's executive incentive bonus plan linked to percentage
of meeting performance targets
* Ford CEO Fields 2014 compensation up from $10.2 million he
received in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer
* Ford executive chairman Bill Ford 2014 compensation $15.1
million compared with $12 million in 2013
* Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks 2014 compensation
$6.3 million compared with $4.1 million in 2013
* Ford president of Americas Joe Hinrichs 2014 compensation
$6.1 million compared with $4.4 million in 2013
Source text - 1.usa.gov/1F0L3BC
