* CEO Mark Fields 2014 compensation was $18.6 million; former CEO Alan Mulally 's compensation for 2013 $23.2 million

* Ford former CEO Mulally 2014 compensation $22 million compared with $23.2 million in 2013

* Ford CEO Fields replaced Mulally on July 1, 2014, when Mulally retired

* Ford motor achieved 91 percent of performance targets in 2014, down from 112 percent in 2013

* Ford's executive incentive bonus plan linked to percentage of meeting performance targets

* Ford CEO Fields 2014 compensation up from $10.2 million he received in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer

* Ford executive chairman Bill Ford 2014 compensation $15.1 million compared with $12 million in 2013

* Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks 2014 compensation $6.3 million compared with $4.1 million in 2013

* Ford president of Americas Joe Hinrichs 2014 compensation $6.1 million compared with $4.4 million in 2013