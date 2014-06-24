BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
June 24 Vertex Pharmaceuticals -
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says cystic fibrosis combo of kalydeco and lumacaftor succeeds in late stage trials
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says combo improved lung function in patients with most common genetic mutation associated with rare lung disease
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says would file applications for U.S. And european approval for the combo in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter