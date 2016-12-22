BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Otp Bank Nyrt
* OTP Chairman and Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi says bank could announce new acquisition in January - interview in weekly Figyelo
* Bank may enter new country in 2017 - Csanyi
* Household lending on the rise, consumption and investments growth also expected to accelerate
* Maintaining or slightly boosting strong 2016 growth would be "great result" for OTP, there is a chance for this - CEO
* OTP planning to raise wages, primarily for lower-income employees Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)