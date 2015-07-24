UPDATE 4-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
July 24 Jazztel Plc
* Says net profit fell 65 percent to 8.8 million euros in the second quarter from a year earlier
* Says revenues rose 2 percent to 301.6 million euros in the second quarter from a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.