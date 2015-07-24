UPDATE 4-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
July 24 Spanish anti-trust and competition regulator CNMC says:
* Fines Telefonica 10 million euros ($11 million) and Distribuidora de Televisin Digital SA (DTS) 5.5 million euros for violating anti-trust rules on football broadcasting rights in the 2012/2013 and 2014/2015 seasons. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editinig by Andres Gonzalez)
* Early figures indicate turnout low, but higher-than-expected
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.