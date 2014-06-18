June 18 RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5619 pct vs 8.5619 pct last week RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6613 pct vs 8.5959 pct two weeks ago India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.91 rupees - RBI India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.86 rupees - RBI