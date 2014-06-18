June 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.03 pct at 2-day term repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.07 pct at 2-day term repo auction India cbank: allots 100.02 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) at 2-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 160.25 billion rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 84.21 pct at cut-off rate at 2-day term repo auction ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)