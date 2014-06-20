June 20 RBI: cut-off price for 8.35 pct 2022 bond at 97.83 rupees, yield at 8.7336 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 99.80 rupees, yield at 8.6238 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 103.94 rupees, yield at 8.7389 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 105.06 rupees, yield at 8.7488 pct; fully sold