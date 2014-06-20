June 20 RBI accepts 43 bids for 29.76 bln rupees out of 136 bids for 83.11 bln rupees received at 2022 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 41.34 pct on 4 bids at 2022 bond auction RBI accepts 103 bids for 69.88 bln rupees out of 159 bids for 136.73 bln rupees received at 2028 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 23.31 pct on 4 bids at 2028 bond auction RBI accepts 43 bids for 29.95 bln rupees out of 99 bids for 71.55 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 44.22 pct on 1 bid at 2030 bond auction RBI accepts 41 bids for 19.99 bln rupees out of 92 bids for 56.41 bln rupees received at 2043 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 81.65 pct on 1 bid at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)