BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
Feb 26 Acerinox Sa
* Sale of shares in Acerinox by Corporacion Financiera Alba via accelerated book build managed by Citigroup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.