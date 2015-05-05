UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Abertis Infraestructuras Sa
* Spain's Cellnex set its market listing debut price at 14 euros per share late on Tuesday evening, the top end of its 12 to 14 euro pricing range, valuing the company at 3.2 billion euros.
* The company is due to start trade on Thursday. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)