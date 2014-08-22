US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 60 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 99 bids for 49.10 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 8.7 percent on 5 bids at 2020 bond auction
* RBI accepts 131 bids for 59.77 billion rupees out of 243 bids for 147.16 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 43.95 percent on 15 bids at 2028 bond auction
* RBI accepts 3 bids for 19.93 billion rupees out of 118 bids for 61.99 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 97.82 percent on 1 bid at 2030 bond auction
* RBI accepts 17 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 98 bids for 53.67 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 87.23 percent on 2 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf