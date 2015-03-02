March 2 Qrf CVA :

* FY net rental income 8.1 million euros ($9.1 million) versus 0.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net income 2.9 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Fair value of real estate portfolio at Dec. 30, 2014 was 139.2 million euros versus 114.2 million euros at Dec. 30, 2013

* Confirmation of the proposed gross dividend of 1.30 euro per share

* Expects to at least maintain the 2014 gross dividend of 1.30 euro per share in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)