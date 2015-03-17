BRIEF-Full House Resorts announces Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue rose 23.8 percent to $39.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Resilux NV :
* FY operating income 19.0 million euros, up 10.5 percent
* FY EBITDA 33.1 million euros, up 7.9 percent
* FY turnover 282.3 million euros, down 4.6 percent
* Sees 2015 EBITDA at least in line with EBITDA in 2014
* Expects to invest a total of 19 million euros during 2015
* Proposes gross dividend of 1.90 euros per share for 2014, payable as of May 29 Source text: bit.ly/18CS6ou Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 23.8 percent to $39.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S