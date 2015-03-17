March 17 Resilux NV :

* FY operating income 19.0 million euros, up 10.5 percent

* FY EBITDA 33.1 million euros, up 7.9 percent

* FY turnover 282.3 million euros, down 4.6 percent

* Sees 2015 EBITDA at least in line with EBITDA in 2014

* Expects to invest a total of 19 million euros during 2015

* Proposes gross dividend of 1.90 euros per share for 2014, payable as of May 29