Oct 6 Visiativ SA :

* H1 consolidated net loss group share 1.7 million euros ($1.92 million) versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 1.2 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago

* Sees revenue of over 100 million euros in 2017, while also improving profitability

* Sees FY operating income of over 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)