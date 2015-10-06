BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Visiativ SA :
* H1 consolidated net loss group share 1.7 million euros ($1.92 million) versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.2 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue of over 100 million euros in 2017, while also improving profitability
* Sees FY operating income of over 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT