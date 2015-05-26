BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
May 26 General Motors Co
* GM to invest $1.2 billion in full-size truck plant in Wayne, Indiana to expand and upgrade paint shop, body shop and general assembly area
* GM says Fort Wayne investment is part of previously announced plan to invest $5.4 billion over three years in U.S. Plants Further company coverage:
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase