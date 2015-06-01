BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05
* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity
June 1 General Motors Co
* GM says to invest $119 million in engine parts plant in Grand Rapids, Michigan area for tools and equipment
* GM says investment in GM components holdings plant is part of a previously announced $5.4 billion investment in U.S. facilities Further company coverage:
* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives