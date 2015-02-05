Feb 5 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.49; Q4 gaap net revenue $1.58 billion versus. $1.52 billion last year

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.94; Q4 non-gaap revenue $2.21 billion versus. $2.27 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says announces two-year stock repurchase plan of $750 million and debt paydown of $250 million

* "this year, we expect to expand our franchise portfolio to 10 blockbusters, up from five franchises at the beginning of 2014"

* Says increases cash dividend by 15 percent to $0.23 per common share

* Says 2015 international revenue and earnings expected to be translated at much lower rates than in 2014 due to strengthening of the U.S. Dollar

* Sees CY 2015 gaap earnings per share $0.89; sees CY 2015 gaap net revenue $4.14 billion

* Sees CY 2015 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15; sees CY 2015 non-gaap net revenue $4.40 billion

* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.37; sees Q1 gaap net revenue $1.14 billion

* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05; sees Q1 non-gaap net revenue $640 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $777.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: