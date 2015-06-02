June 2 FCA US LLC-

* FCA US LLC says May U.S. Sales of 202,227 vehicles, a 4 percent increase compared with sales in may 2014

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of May with a 69-day supply of inventory, or 540,509 vehicles

* FCA US LLC says U.S. Industry sales figures for may are internally projected at an estimated 17.9 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate

* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales figures for May includes medium and heavy trucks