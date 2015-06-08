June 8 Neopost SA :

* Q1 revenue 286.0 million euros ($321.4 million) vs 257.4 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook of FY revenue growth between -1 pct and +2 pct vs year ago

* Sees FY 2015 current operating margin between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct of revenue Further company coverage:

