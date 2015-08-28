BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Aug 28 Samse SA :
* H1 revenue 596.8 million euros vs 596.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income 10.1 million euros vs 12.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income attributable to Samse shareholders 8.8 million euros vs 9.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1MSaYQI
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago