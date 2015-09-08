Sept 8 QRF CVA :

* Acquires retail premises in Aalst, Belgium

* Acquires premises through the acquisition of 100 pct of Imrohem NV shares

* Fair value of the portfolio raises to over 167 million euros ($186.7 million) (up more than 10 pct)

* Share price of Imrohem NV is based on the investment value of the property of 17.0 million euros

* Property generates 978,000 euros in annual rental income

