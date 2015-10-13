Oct 13Vexim SA :

* Reports Q3 sales of 3.6 million euros ($4.1 million) compared to 2.5 million euros a year ago

* Says continued strong sales growth are expected in the fourth quarter

* Says company continues to anticipate reaching profitability in fourth quarter of 2015

