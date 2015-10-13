BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
Oct 13Vexim SA :
* Reports Q3 sales of 3.6 million euros ($4.1 million) compared to 2.5 million euros a year ago
* Says continued strong sales growth are expected in the fourth quarter
* Says company continues to anticipate reaching profitability in fourth quarter of 2015
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership