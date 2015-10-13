Oct 13Adocia SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 6.2 million euros, up from 62,000 euros a year ago

* As of end of Sept. 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 68.7 million euros, compared to 49.8 million euros on Jan. 1, 2015

