BRIEF-Hershey says quarterly dividends of $0.618 on Common Stock, $0.562 on Class B common stock
* Board of directors of Hershey Company today announced quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock
Jan 22 Starbucks Corp
* Director Kevin Johnson to become president and chief operating officer on march 1
* Johnson to replace long-time executive Troy Alstead Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)
* Board of directors of Hershey Company today announced quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk