MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Raytheon Co -
* Q2 earnings per share $1.65 from continuing operations; Q2 net sales $5.85 billion versus $5.70 billion last year
* Q2 bookings $7.58 billion versus $6.77 billion last year
* Backlog at end of Q2 $34.5 billion, increase of about $1.5 billion from last year
* Q2 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations included favorable FAS/CAS adjustment of $0.10 versus favorable FAS/CAS adjustment of $0.18 last year
* Q2 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations included a $0.29 favorable impact from a tax settlement
* Sees FY 2015 net sales $22.7 billion to $23.2 billion versus prior guidance of $22.3 billion to $22.8 billion; Sees FY 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations $6.47 to $6.62 versus prior guidance of $6.67 to $6.82
* Updated 2015 outlook to reflect improved operating performance to date and impact of Raytheonwebsense deal
* Now expects share repurchases in 2015 to be $1.0 billion, increase of $250 million from original expectation
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $22.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024