BRIEF-China Reinsurance says Jan-March net profit RMB200.19 mln
* Jan-March net profit RMB200.19 million versus RMB274.42 million
Dec 11 U.S. Treasury -
* U.S. Treasury says continues to wind down investment in First Bancorp by selling additional shares of common stock
* U.S. Treasury sold 4.4 million shares of First Bancorp and recovered approximately $22 million for taxpayers
* U.S. Treasury says currently holds 15.3 million shares, or approximately 7.2 percent of First Bancorp common stock
PARIS, April 28 Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a second profit warning in as many months.