May 4 XPO Logistics Inc :
* Q1 revenue $703.0 million versus $282.4 million last year
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Entered deal to acquire Bridge Terminal Transport Inc for
$100 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
before benefits of cross-selling and other synergies
* Intends to rebrand bridge terminal transport as XPO
Logistics and integrate the operations with its intermodal
business
* Raised 2015 targets to annual revenue run rate of at least
$9.5 billion and annual ebitda run rate of at least $625 million
by December 31
* In just last two weeks of april volumes have taken another
step up, expect activity to continue to build into summer
* Says "very likely" that co will do at least one or two
more deals by end of year, in either north america or europe
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $807.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 revenue view $4.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Deal will significantly expand XPO's drayage capacity on
east coast to service intermodal volume
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: