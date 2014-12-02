JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
Dec 2 Chrysler Group LLC:
* Chrysler Group LLC says November U.S. Sales of 170,839 units, a 20 percent increase
* Chrysler Group LLC says finished November with an 80 days supply of inventory (549,086 units)
* Chrysler Group sees U.S. Auto industry November sales at 17.5 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent