Feb 10 Kinross Gold Corp -
* Q4 revenue $791.3 million versus $877.1 million last year;
Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01; Q4 loss per share $1.26
* Q4 production of 672,051 gold equivalent ounces versus
646,234 ounces last year; Q4 all-in sustaining cost $1,006 per
au eq. oz. sold versus $1,175 last year
* Q4 reported net loss includes an after-tax, non-cash
impairment charge of $932.2 million and an inventory write down
of $167.6 million
* Expects to produce about 2.4 - 2.6 million au eq. oz. In
2015 at production cost of sales per au eq. oz. Of $720 - $780
and all-in sustaining cost per au eq. oz. Of $1,000 - $1,100
* Decided not to proceed with the Tasiast mill expansion at
present time, primarily as a result of current gold price
environment; will continue to focus on reducing operating costs
at Tasiast
* Total capital expenditures are forecast to be
approximately $725 million in 2015
* "Preserving balance sheet strength remains our priority,
particularly given the current gold price environment"
* Production in the first quarter of 2015 is expected to be
lower year-over-year, before leveling out in Q2
* Total estimated measured and indicated mineral resources
at year-end 2014 increased by about 3.5 million au oz. to 23.1
million au oz. compared with year-end 2013
