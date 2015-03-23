BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 (Reuters) -
* U.S. business borrowing to buy new equipment for February down 9 percent from January - ELFA
* U.S. business borrowing to buy new equipment for February was $6.1 billion, up 13 pct from last year - ELFA
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
May 5 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :