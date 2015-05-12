BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Bank of the Philippine Islands :
* Says Q1 net income up 36 pct to 4.9 billion pesos ($109.4 million) from year ago
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1K3DIGf) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.8100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"