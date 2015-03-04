March 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 10.8 percent year on year in week to Feb 27 versus 10.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to Feb 27 versus 10.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 76.4 billion rupees to 13.01 trln rupees in week to Feb 27 * Source text: bit.ly/1M51tu1 (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)