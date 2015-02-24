Feb 24 Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says net effect of shocks seen is still unknown

* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says wouldn't expect volatility resulting from central bank dropping forward guidance

* Bank of Canada Poloz says desire for precision comes from having offered up forward guidance, that`s the trap of forward guidance

* Bank of Canada Poloz says we`re not without our tools because rate announcement doesn't also have monetary policy report

* Bank of Canada Poloz says world economy and export sector have underperformed expectations in the last two years

* Bank of Canada Poloz says central bank has been fully transparent about data points used

* Bank of Canada Poloz says Canadian dollar reacts to fundamentals

* Bank of Canada Poloz says in last few weeks data flow has been `some up and some down`

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says employment growth has been disappointingly slow

* Bank of Canada Poloz says remains optimistic that underlying fundamentals are stronger and improving

* Bank of Canada's Poloz says labor market has capacity in it, has potential for a couple years of growth without hitting constraints

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says bank isn`t taking off the table the possibility that 2 percent isn`t the right level for inflation target, needs to be looked at again as always

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says oil price shock is effectively a 3 percent pay cut for Canada

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says interest rate cut a cushion should the net negatives be as bad as central bank`s models show

* Bank of Canada`s Poloz press conference ends