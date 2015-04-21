BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory reports Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
April 21 Aeroport de Paris :
* Aeroports de Paris and Select Service Partner aim to create a joint venture for the planning, operation and development of "fast food" retail outlets
* The new company, that should start operating on February 1 2016, will be jointly owned by Aeroports de Paris and Select Service Partner, operating more than 30 retail outlets over a period of 9 years
Source text for Eikon: nHUG17LL5q Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Total group sales for the 13 weeks 30 January to 30 April up 11.9% yoy at constant exchange rates