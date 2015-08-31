August 31VGP NV :

* Profit for H1 of 32.2 million euros ($36.2 million) (compared to 30.0 million euros on a like for like basis as at 30 June 2014)

* In H1, 71.6 pct growth in gross rental income (+ 2.9 million euros) to 7.0 million euros

* In H1, 46.5 pct increase of committed annualised rent income to 33.1 million euros (+ 10.5 million euros compared to 31 December 2014)

* For FY 2015, should be able to continue to substantially expand its rent income and property portfolio through the completion and start-up of additional new buildings

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)