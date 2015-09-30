China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
September 30Theradiag SA :
* H1 revenue of 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) vs 3.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 2.2 million euros vs loss of 1.6 million a year ago
* H1 net loss of 2.0 million euros vs loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* Available cash balance as of June 30, 2015 of 2.4 million euros compared to 2.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won