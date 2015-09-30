September 30Theradiag SA :

* H1 revenue of 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) vs 3.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss of 2.2 million euros vs loss of 1.6 million a year ago

* H1 net loss of 2.0 million euros vs loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago

* Available cash balance as of June 30, 2015 of 2.4 million euros compared to 2.2 million euros a year ago

($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)