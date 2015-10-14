Oct 14 Netbooster SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 63.9 million euros ($73.1 million), up 8 percent

* H1 EBITDA is 2.1 million euros, up 24 percent

* H1 net loss group share is 1.4 million euros compared to loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Says is confident to accelerate the growth in Q3 and Q4 and is optimistic to reach EBITDA target of minimum 5.5 million euros

* Says cash position as of June 30 was 4.4 million euros compared to 4.7 million euros a year ago

($1 = 0.8739 euros)