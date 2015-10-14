BRIEF-IDT Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
Oct 14 Netbooster SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 63.9 million euros ($73.1 million), up 8 percent
* H1 EBITDA is 2.1 million euros, up 24 percent
* H1 net loss group share is 1.4 million euros compared to loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago
* Says is confident to accelerate the growth in Q3 and Q4 and is optimistic to reach EBITDA target of minimum 5.5 million euros
* Says cash position as of June 30 was 4.4 million euros compared to 4.7 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8739 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.