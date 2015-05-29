BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
* Says has set aside an additional 9.28 percent of its Mexican unit as a guarantee for a 5.21 billion peso (312 million euro) loan
* The total amount deposited to back the loan is now 33.53 percent of the unit, it added, following a steep decline in its Mexican subsidiary's shares to levels of October 2012 due to a fraud scandal in which the company denies wrongdoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez Cobos)
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.