BRIEF-Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco Corp
* Says it signs agreement to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 million from Masco Corp
Feb 4 GM :
* GM says to pay 48,400 UAW union workers annual bonus of up to $9,000
* GM Says Full $9,000 bonus to go to all full-time GM union workers
