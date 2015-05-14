UPDATE 1-China launches emergency probe on banks to check risky lending - sources
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz
May 14 (Reuters) -
* FBD says trading conditions in the Irish insurance market remain challenging in 2015
* FBD says continuing significant uncertainty in claims environment will impact profitability in 2015
* FBD says premium written marginally less q/q, firmer pricing substantially offset volume reductions
* FBD says early indications that these actions are restoring the business written in 2015 to profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz
TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.