BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Paddy Power Plc
* Paddy Power CEO says sees fy operating profit at least in line with last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
