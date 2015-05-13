May 13 C&C
* FY operating profit falls 9 percent to 115 million euro,
in line with guidance (Reuters poll 115 million)
* One-off impairment charge of 150 million euro to U.S.
asset value
* Net revenue up 10 percent to 683.9 million eur (reuters
poll 671 million)
* Recommended final dividend increase of 22.8 percent to 7.0
cent per share
* Says medium term target is to increase the group's payout
ratio to closer to 50 percent of earnings
* Says FY16 to be period of 'stabilisation and investment';
have made 'decent start' in early part of the year
