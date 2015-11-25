BRIEF-Devoran appoints Przemyslaw Marczak new CEO
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT DISMISSED SLAWOMIR KARASZEWSKI AS THE COMPANY'S CEO
Philip Green's Arcadia FY total sales of £2,069.3m (last year £2,032.9m)
* Philip Green's Arcadia underlying UK retail LFL sales were down -0.9% v last year
* Philip Green's Arcadia operating profit pre goodwill and exceptional items 251.6 million stg versus 238.4 million stg
* Philip Green's Arcadia first 10 weeks of this year total VAT inclusive LFL sales were down 2.3 percent
* Philip Green's Arcadia year end net cash deposits of 229.1 million stg compared to 199.8 million stg last year (London Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .