BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Morrisons
* CEO says will invest "over 300 million stg" in customer offer in 2015-16 year
* CEO says majority of company's efforts should go on core supermarkets
* CEO says firm has made "good start" with Ocado
* CEO says 11 planned supermarket closures on the smaller side
* CEO says 'Match & More' card popular with some customers, not understood at all by others
* CEO says 'Match & More' card "under careful review" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.