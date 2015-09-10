Sept 10 Morrisons

* CEO says will invest "over 300 million stg" in customer offer in 2015-16 year

* CEO says majority of company's efforts should go on core supermarkets

* CEO says firm has made "good start" with Ocado

* CEO says 11 planned supermarket closures on the smaller side

* CEO says 'Match & More' card popular with some customers, not understood at all by others

* CEO says 'Match & More' card "under careful review" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)