May 8 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 78 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 99 bids for 57.65 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.56 percent on 3 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 66 bids for 59.93 billion rupees out of 150 bids for 166.72 billion rupees received at new government bond 2030 sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 98.55 percent on 18 bids at new government bond 2030 auction

* RBI accepts 55 bids for 29.88 billion rupees out of 65 bids for 42.67 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 91.96 percent on 3 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 85 bids for 30 billion rupees out of 108 bids for 58.52 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 85.84 percent on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1F3rpq8 (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)