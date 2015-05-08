May 8 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 78 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 99
bids for 57.65 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 87.56 percent on 3 bids at
2023 bond auction
* RBI accepts 66 bids for 59.93 billion rupees out of 150
bids for 166.72 billion rupees received at new government bond
2030 sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 98.55 percent on 18 bids at
new government bond 2030 auction
* RBI accepts 55 bids for 29.88 billion rupees out of 65
bids for 42.67 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 91.96 percent on 3 bids at
2033 bond auction
* RBI accepts 85 bids for 30 billion rupees out of 108 bids
for 58.52 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 85.84 percent on 1 bid at
2044 bond auction
Source text: bit.ly/1F3rpq8
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)