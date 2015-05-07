May 7 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Shares fell 8 percent to 18.55 euros at 0711 GMT after shares in its Mexican unit closed down nearly 12 percent on the Mexican stock exchange on Wednesday

* Shares of the Mexican unit fell after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)