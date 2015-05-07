BRIEF-L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
May 7 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :
* Shares fell 8 percent to 18.55 euros at 0711 GMT after shares in its Mexican unit closed down nearly 12 percent on the Mexican stock exchange on Wednesday
* Shares of the Mexican unit fell after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
PARIS, May 9 The victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is good news for the French economy, the chief executive at France's second-biggest retail bank said on Tuesday.